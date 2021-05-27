UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Exports Touch $ 21 Bln In Last 10 Months: NA Told

Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Aliya Hamza Malik on Thursday apprised the National Assembly that the country exports have reached to $ 21 billion so far by showing an increase of 13.4 per cent during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Commerce Aliya Hamza Malik on Thursday apprised the National Assembly that the country exports have reached to $ 21 billion so far by showing an increase of 13.4 per cent during the first 10 months of the current fiscal year.

Replying to various questions during Question Hour, she said it was unprecedented in the history of Pakistan that the exports have touched $ 21 billion mark.

She expressed the hope that the exports would touch the mark $ 25 billion in the coming days.

She said the Commerce Ministry has enhanced interaction with African Ambassadors/High Commissioners based in Pakistan, and directed the trade officers posted in African countries to intensify engagement with respective Governments and business leaders.

Aliya said six new commercial sections in Egypt, Tanzania, Ethiopia, Sudan, Algeria, and Senegal have been opened. Moreover, accreditation has been granted to four existing Trade Officers including Commercial Councilor Kenya (Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Eretria), Commercial Secretary South Africa (Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Swaziland), Commercial Councilor Morocco (Tunisia, Mauritania) and Commercial Secretary Nigeria (Niger, Chad, Cameroon, Ghana, Benin).

The Parliamentary Secretary said rising inflation has been observed across the world because of supply and demand disruption due to the pandemic.

She said Iran recorded inflation at 49.5 percent and Turkey 17.1 percent, while Pakistan witnessed a price hike of just 8.6 percent during this fiscal year.

