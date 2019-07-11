UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Facilitatory Role In Afghan Peace Process Earning 'wide Appreciation': FO

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 02:54 PM

Terming "positive" the recent Doha talks between Afghans and Taliban, the Foreign Office Thursday said Pakistan was receiving 'wide acknowledgment and appreciation' from the stakeholders for its facilitatory role to help continue the peace process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2019 ) :Terming "positive" the recent Doha talks between Afghans and Taliban, the Foreign Office Thursday said Pakistan was receiving 'wide acknowledgment and appreciation' from the stakeholders for its facilitatory role to help continue the peace process.

"Our efforts to facilitate the concerned groups to continue negotiations for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned solution to the conflict, are getting recognition," Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Muhammad Faisal said at a weekly press briefing.

The two-day peace talks attended by representatives of Afghan government and Taliban in Doha, Qatar, on July 8-9 concluded with both sides calling to end civilian casualties and pledging to guarantee protection of public institutions.

Ahead of Doha talks, the Afghan leaders had earlier met in Pakistan's Bhurban hill town in June, which was followed by the visit of President Ashraf Ghani to Islamabad.

The FO spokesman, however, clarified that Pakistan's role was purely meant to facilitate the process.

"We repeat, we are playing a facilitatory role and would continue to do that. Our position is nothing more than a politically negotiated intra-Afghan solution to the conflict," he said.

He said Pakistan would continue its policy to support international efforts meant for a durable and sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

