Pakistan's Favourable Business Environment To Attract More Chinese Enterprises: Ambassador Moin

Wed 09th June 2021 | 10:12 PM

Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haq Wednesday said Pakistan's favorable business environment would attract more Chinese enterprises

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haq Wednesday said Pakistan's favorable business environment would attract more Chinese enterprises.

He said this while attending a business forum, organized by the Changsha High Tech Zone during his visit to Hunan Province of China. Ten leading local enterprises from diverse sectors such as; biotechnology, steel manufacturing, mining, home appliances, agriculture and services sector participated in the forum.

Addressing the forum, Ambassador Moin briefed the participating companies about Pakistan's economy which was projected to grow 4% this year despite Covid-19 pandemic.

He said Pakistan was an emerging destination for overseas investment, and invited them to benefit from the attractive investment friendly policies of the government.

The ambassador further briefed them about the Phase-II of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which envisaged development of Special Economic Zones in Pakistan with special incentives offered for relocation of industries from China.

The business enterprises from across China had expressed great interest in establishment of industrial units in Pakistan.

He thanked the Hunan based enterprises for their successful investments in Pakistan.

