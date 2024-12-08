Open Menu

Pakistan’s First Aid Flight For Flood-hit Malaysia Lands In Kuala Lumpur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Pakistan’s first aid flight for flood-hit Malaysia lands in Kuala Lumpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Pakistan’s first consignment of 40 tons of humanitarian aid for flood-hit Malaysia landed in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, aboard a chartered flight from Islamabad International Airport.

Sent by National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) under the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the relief consignment included tents, blankets, quilts, sleeping bags, mats, and life jackets.

Upon arrival, the consignment was received by representatives of the Pakistan Embassy in Malaysia and the Malaysian National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA).

The Government of Pakistan remains steadfast in its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the flood affectees of Malaysia.

