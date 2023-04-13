(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Taking a major step towards modern policing, the Balochistan government has established Pakistan's first anti-riots women police unit," Balochsitan Police said.

After the inspection by the IG Balochistan on Thursday morning, the anti-riots unit of Balochistan Police consisting of women constables has started working.

While talking to the media, Deputy Inspector General Police Administration Balochistan Ghulam Azfar Mahesar said, as many as 40 trained female cadets have been added to the anti-riots women wing consisting of ladies constables.

These women police personnel have been given special training to deal with situations and miscreants during riots.

"Women personnel have also been equipped with anti-riots equipment and tools, a first-of-its-kind special unit in Pakistan," DIG police further said.

It may be recalled that even Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar police have not established this unit, establishing women's anti-right wing is one of the modern military requirements.

The unit has been initially established in Quetta Police, later its scope will be taken to the level of division and then every district of Balochistan.