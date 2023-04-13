UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's First Anti-riots Women Police Unit Setup In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 13, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan's first anti-riots women police unit setup in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Taking a major step towards modern policing, the Balochistan government has established Pakistan's first anti-riots women police unit," Balochsitan Police said.

After the inspection by the IG Balochistan on Thursday morning, the anti-riots unit of Balochistan Police consisting of women constables has started working.

While talking to the media, Deputy Inspector General Police Administration Balochistan Ghulam Azfar Mahesar said, as many as 40 trained female cadets have been added to the anti-riots women wing consisting of ladies constables.

These women police personnel have been given special training to deal with situations and miscreants during riots.

"Women personnel have also been equipped with anti-riots equipment and tools, a first-of-its-kind special unit in Pakistan," DIG police further said.

It may be recalled that even Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar police have not established this unit, establishing women's anti-right wing is one of the modern military requirements.

The unit has been initially established in Quetta Police, later its scope will be taken to the level of division and then every district of Balochistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Peshawar Balochistan Quetta Riots Police May Women Media Government

Recent Stories

Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins to ..

Jiu-Jitsu President‘s Cup final round begins tomorrow

8 minutes ago
 Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape wor ..

Borouge’s innovative materials used to shape world-scale infrastructure projec ..

3 hours ago
 UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

3 hours ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

3 hours ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.