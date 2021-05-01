UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's First Covid-19 Back To School Safety Guide Booklet For Kids Published

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sat 01st May 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2021 ) :Pakistan's First Covid-19 Back To School Safety Guide Booklet has been launched by Peace.Mind.Body® a leading & dominant Pakistan-based company established by Moomal Asif. Peace.Mind.Body aims to provide total-life solutions comprising all aspects of living well, including nutrition, fitness, self-help, and overall lifestyle.

The booklet is compact, fun to learn safety guidelines and to understand& learn all the new rules &routines for classrooms that will make children in Pakistan socially advanced and skilled.

This colorful booklet is a great visual reminder of all our new COVID safety rules & was developed to help children learn valuable life skills that are easy to refer to when students need a quick reminder.

While talking to the media, Moomal Asif, CEO of Peace.Mind.Body said that the booklet is specially designed for boys, girls, early readers, Primary school students, or toddlers as an excellent resource for educators, parents, and teachers alike for any activity in the classrooms.

Also, perfect for keeping kids on the go entertained in a smart and engaging way.

She said that the key idea of designing this booklet is keeping her own interaction with her three years old son. She further added that the little ones are also experiencing most of the changes that we, adults, are facing as a society, but with little understanding on how to deal with such uncertainty and restrictions, children look to their parents (and other significant adults) for guidance to understand stressful situations and to learn how to react to them.

Without this guidance, children can get confused and overwhelmed. Moomal Asif is also aspiring to translate this book into urdu and other regional languages to raise further awareness for the children across Pakistan. Further information on the booklet, at moomal@peacemindbody.pk

