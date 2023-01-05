SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :The training program of circle supervisors and enumerators for Pakistan's first digital census in Sialkot district will be started from January 7, while the seventh national census campaign will continue from February,1 to March 4, 2023.

In this regard, Census Support Centers have been established in the offices of the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) of the Sialkot's four tehsils.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Abdullah Khurram Niazi expressed these views while reviewing the arrangements for the 7th National Digital Census 2023 here on Thursday.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Kamran Faisal, Pakistan Army officers and local officials of the concerned departments attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting participants, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that according to the instructions of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, local officials and staff of the district administration, Pakistan Army, Police and other relevant departments would perform their duties as a national responsibility to mark the census campaign successful.

He said that the five days training of 258 circle supervisors and 1689 enumerators were being started at the tehsil level in Sialkot district from January 7, 2023.

Deputy Commissioner said that 3368 blocks had been established in Sialkot district, including 49 Cantonment board blocks.

He directed the Assistant Commissioners (ACs) to personally supervise the training sessions and select competent and talented human resources to make the campaign successful.

Deputy Commissioner directed that the quality of training of the under-trained staff would also be ensured and the pre-test and post-test of the trained staff should also be conducted.

He said that 10% reserve staff was also being trained for the census.

Deputy Commissioner said that a central monitoring and evaluation system had been formulated to maintain the quality of training and selection of suitable trainers to train the enumerators was being underway.

The aim was to ensure accurate data collection for a successful census, he added.

Deputy Commissioner said that coordination and vigilance committee had been established at the district and tehsil level for the census campaign.