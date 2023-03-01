(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :The 7th National Population and Housing Census was started in Sialkot district like the rest of the country.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan inaugurated the census while the enumerators started the house enumeration from the Deputy Commissioner House.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue Muhammed Iqbal and Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ghulam Sarwar were also present on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mahmood Awan met the members of the teams appointed for the census.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said that the census was an important national duty and future planning for the development of the country will depend on the data of this census.

He said that 3423 teams were sent to the field for the census.

Deputy Commissioner said that in the first three days, these teams will conduct house enumeration, residential, commercial and business buildings, their heads/owners will be determined, while the census will take place on the next 11 days.

He said that separate control rooms were set up at the district and tehsil levels to monitor all the processes of house and census, while the Pakistan Army would have a separate control room.

Earlier, the team of the Bureau of Statistics reached DC House for the household census and provided the necessary information to the team while the team put the box number on the DC House.