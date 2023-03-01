Pakistan's First Digital Census To Ensure Transparent Data: PM
Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the country's very first digital census 2023 would ensure a transparent system of data collection.
This, he said, would feed into informed decision-making, future planning, and efficient utilization of resources.
The prime minister stated this in a tweet on the launch of Digital Census'23.
He congratulated all the organisations concerned for designing the system indigenously.