ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the country's very first digital census 2023 would ensure a transparent system of data collection.

This, he said, would feed into informed decision-making, future planning, and efficient utilization of resources.

The prime minister stated this in a tweet on the launch of Digital Census'23.

He congratulated all the organisations concerned for designing the system indigenously.