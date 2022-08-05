'Emlaak Financials' Pakistan's first digital aggregator platform for mutual funds developed by Central Depository Company was formally inaugurated by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Miftah Ismail here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :'Emlaak Financials' Pakistan's first digital aggregator platform for mutual funds developed by Central Depository Company was formally inaugurated by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Dr. Miftah Ismail here on Friday.

At the CDC House, the inaugural ceremony was attended by capital market players including Chairman CDC board of Directors Moin Fudda, its CEO Badiuddin Akber, Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan Aamir Khan, Chairperson pakistan stock exchange Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, Managing Director psx Farrukh H. Khan and Chairperson of Mutual Funds Association of Pakistan, Ms.Mashrooma Majeed.

While officiating the event, Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr. Miftah Ismail said that Emlaak Financials, which has been implemented as a digital aggregator of Mutual Funds, was timely initiative by SECP and very well executed by CDC.

It is very important for our economy and introduction of such novel concepts would promote the investment culture in Pakistan and provide an easy and informative platform to the investors enabling them to make wise investment decisions.

This would provide them convenience to open their mutual fund accounts digitally from anywhere without having to visit the brick and mortar offices of Asset Management Companies, he said. He spoke of the steps taken by the government for stabilization of the economy with target of inclusive and sustained growth.

In welcome remarks, Chairman CDC"s Board of Directors Moin Fudda said Emlaak Financials platform had been successfully implemented as a digital distribution channel initially for mutual funds and later on for other asset classes also.

He said the pilot project for Emlaak was initially launched in 2021 for ' Sahulat Account' opening via the platform, after which CDC had continued to abide by its commitment to collaborate with the mutual fund Industry for enhancing the platform.

The full-fledged account opening feature has now been launched via this online investment portal which is the first of its kind in Pakistan allowing multiple funds from different AMCs to be offered to investors through a single platform, he added.

On this occasion, Chairman SECP Aamir Khan described it as an important milestone for mutual fund Industry. For the first time in the country, a consolidated digital distribution channel had been launched.

" We, at SECP, are strong proponents of re-engineering processes for promoting efficiency and transparency through digitalization and will continue to support and encourage all such initiatives by providing all the required Regulatory assistance in this regard." CDC's CEO Badiuddin Akber said 'Emlaak Financials' had been envisioned to pave the way for the growth of the mutual fund Industry and promote the savings culture in Pakistan at the grass-root level.

He said CDC was committed towards providing innovative tech-based platforms to capital market entities through which they can leverage CDC's technological edge to enhance their investor outreach in a convenient, informative and interactive manner.