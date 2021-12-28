UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's First Eco-friendly Tourist Village In Kaghan To Develop Soon: Amin Aslam

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 12:08 PM

Pakistan's first eco-friendly tourist village in Kaghan to develop soon: Amin Aslam

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said that government under the vision of PM Imran Khan was promoting sustainable eco-tourism and country's first eco-friendly tourist village would develop in 'Kaghan valley' soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said that government under the vision of PM Imran Khan was promoting sustainable eco-tourism and country's first eco-friendly tourist village would develop in 'Kaghan valley' soon.

Talking to a private news channel, Amin Aslam explained that the eco-friendly project in Kaghan valley would ensured quality accommodation facilities for tourists and would raise awareness among locals which would develop a zero waste road map.

The Eco-friendly village project will open new avenues for the promotion of eco-tourism and attract the private sector to establish similar camping villages in other parts of the province, he added.

He said that model tourist resort would be established in northern areas of the country to protect the snow leopard population and promoting ecotourism with the involvement of the local community.

Model tourist resort for whole of Pakistan would promote responsible tourism and protection of rare wildlife species in future, he added.

He said eco-tourism project is a unique and practical way which would reduce the environmental footprint of the tourism industry in Pakistan while educating not only the hospitality sector but also engaging the local community for their livelihood uplifting.

Replying a query, he said that another community-based trophy hunting programme was introduced by his government which was successfully continue, adding, protection of forest, wildlife species, glaciers and ecosystem would help us in boosting tourism sector.

Amin Aslam mentioned that PM Imran Khan and World wildlife had also expressed their satisfaction over government's strict policy of protecting the natural habitat of wildlife.

Talking about Zoo transformation, he said that government was taking practical steps and working hard to transform previous traditional zoo into 'open caged zoo' which would provide animals a friendly cage-free environment.

PTI-led government was advancing a green growth agenda to achieve economic empowerment, environmental sustainability and social inclusion in future, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Snow Road Government Industry

Recent Stories

NSC approves country's first ever National Securit ..

NSC approves country's first ever National Security Policy

13 minutes ago
 Mongolia reports 157 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more de ..

Mongolia reports 157 new COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

16 seconds ago
 4300 bags recovered from fertilizers shops in kot ..

4300 bags recovered from fertilizers shops in kot adu

18 seconds ago
 EU Plan to Abandon Long-Term Gas Contracts by 2049 ..

EU Plan to Abandon Long-Term Gas Contracts by 2049 Still At Negotiation Level - ..

21 seconds ago
 Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine After 2024 Dep ..

Russian Gas Transit Through Ukraine After 2024 Depends on Agreements - Foreign M ..

29 minutes ago
 China expands lockdowns as Covid cases climb

China expands lockdowns as Covid cases climb

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.