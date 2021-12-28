Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said that government under the vision of PM Imran Khan was promoting sustainable eco-tourism and country's first eco-friendly tourist village would develop in 'Kaghan valley' soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Tuesday said that government under the vision of PM Imran Khan was promoting sustainable eco-tourism and country's first eco-friendly tourist village would develop in 'Kaghan valley' soon.

Talking to a private news channel, Amin Aslam explained that the eco-friendly project in Kaghan valley would ensured quality accommodation facilities for tourists and would raise awareness among locals which would develop a zero waste road map.

The Eco-friendly village project will open new avenues for the promotion of eco-tourism and attract the private sector to establish similar camping villages in other parts of the province, he added.

He said that model tourist resort would be established in northern areas of the country to protect the snow leopard population and promoting ecotourism with the involvement of the local community.

Model tourist resort for whole of Pakistan would promote responsible tourism and protection of rare wildlife species in future, he added.

He said eco-tourism project is a unique and practical way which would reduce the environmental footprint of the tourism industry in Pakistan while educating not only the hospitality sector but also engaging the local community for their livelihood uplifting.

Replying a query, he said that another community-based trophy hunting programme was introduced by his government which was successfully continue, adding, protection of forest, wildlife species, glaciers and ecosystem would help us in boosting tourism sector.

Amin Aslam mentioned that PM Imran Khan and World wildlife had also expressed their satisfaction over government's strict policy of protecting the natural habitat of wildlife.

Talking about Zoo transformation, he said that government was taking practical steps and working hard to transform previous traditional zoo into 'open caged zoo' which would provide animals a friendly cage-free environment.

PTI-led government was advancing a green growth agenda to achieve economic empowerment, environmental sustainability and social inclusion in future, he added.