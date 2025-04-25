Lahore has completed its first electricity-generating road, Route 47, a smart and high-tech thoroughfare connecting Kalma Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Gulberg, Walton Road, and the Lahore Ring Road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Lahore has completed its first electricity-generating road, Route 47, a smart and high-tech thoroughfare connecting Kalma Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Gulberg, Walton Road, and the Lahore Ring Road.

This 4.5-kilometer-long road is part of the broader development of Lahore's Central business District (CBD). Key features include solar-powered sidewalks that generate up to 1 MW of electricity, making it the first power-generating road in Pakistan.

Official sources told APP that the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is likely to cut the ribbon of Route 47 in the CBD on Sunday.

The beauty of this four and a half kilometer long high-tech road is that it generates a lot of electricity. Its second beauty is its bicycle track. This road has been named Route Forty-Seven, the four and a half kilometer cycle track and the beautiful lake will give some relief to those traveling in this area even in the heat of June and July.

The high-tech and smart road has been built by the CBD at a cost of about Rs. 9 billion, which will connect the busiest areas of Lahore, Kalma Chowk, Ferozepur Road, Gulberg, Walton Road and Lahore Ring Road.

A long flyover, separate lanes for pedestrians and cyclists, and a special drainage system for rainwater have been installed on the high-tech Route 47. Solar panels have been installed on Route 47, which will not only provide shade to pedestrians but also generate up to 1.5 megawatts of electricity.

After the likely inauguration on Sunday, the route to the Central Business District will be opened to the public.