KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan's first electronic bus service started plying on the roads of Karachi on Friday with the launch of People's EV Bus Service.

Sindh Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon, along with Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, and Labour Minister Saeed Ghan, inaugurated the first route of the PBS electronic bus service.

On the occasion, the provincial ministers reviewed the facilities of the EV People's Bus Service and also travelled in the bus.

The route starts from Tank Chowk Jinnah Avenue to Airport, Shara e Faisal, FTC, Korangi Road, Khayaban Ittihad to Clock Tower Sea View. European standard eco-friendly buses run on electric charge and were capable of covering a distance of 240 km on a single charge.

Speaking at the occasion, Sharjeel Inam Memon said the Sindh government was striving to provide the best travel facilities to the citizens at the lowest fare while there was no bus service in the metropolis that provided the convenience of travelling to the airport.

He said the government has been paying special attention to Karachi and completing development projects on priority because it is the economic hub of Pakistan.

Schemes worth billions of rupees were continue in Karachi and work was being done rapidly on the improvement of infrastructure, he said, adding that Sindh Solid Waste Management board was operating successfully in seven districts of the city while health facilities in Karachi were the best among all provinces.

He said the Sindh government and the leadership of Pakistan Peoples Party should be credited for completing the development projects in Karachi.

Those who were in power in the centre (Federal government) for three and a half years neither did anything for Karachi nor Sindh, he said, adding that they were spreading mischief in the name of politics and keeping people engaged in false propaganda.

The parties which got Karachi's mayorship twice and thrice did not solve the problems of the city; their only job was to appear on television channels and make false accusations. On the other hand, Pakistan Peoples Party has a long list of achievements and has worked to provide facilities to the people in every sector, he noted.