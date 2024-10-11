Pakistan’s First Energy Climate Data Dashboard Launched To Address Information Gaps
Umer Jamshaid Published October 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The Renewables First has launched the country’s first energy and climate data dashboard to address scarcity of reliable data that as impeding access and analysis of essential information for effective decision-making.
Pakistan’s pioneering Pakistan Energy and Climate Insights (PECI) dashboard was launched, along with the release of the second edition of the study “Powering Pakistan's Future: Pathways to Optimize Affordable and Sustainable Electricity Generation Beyond IGCEP 2024-34” during the event “From Data to Decisions” co-hosted by Renewables First (RF) and the Policy Research Institute for Equitable Development (PRIED) here on Friday, a news release said.
In his keynote address, Chairman of NTDC, Dr. Fiaz Chaudry emphasized the importance of adhering to the least-cost approach in energy planning, noting, "Unfortunately, we have not been following this principle." He remarked that the energy sector is complex, stating, "It is not child's play."
He explained that while generation, transmission, and distribution may seem straightforward, they involve significant challenges that require thorough study and strategic planning.
The PECI dashboard consolidates fragmented energy data from various sources, presenting information in a user-friendly, interactive digital format covering data from 2004 to 2024, i.e., two decades of data. With interactive and visual data representations, it allows better understanding of key trends and projections in the power sector. “It simplifies complex energy information, making it accessible for everyone involved in addressing Pakistan’s energy crisis,” said Rabia Babar, Head of the Data Team at RF.
Regarding the importance of data, Aditya Lolla, Asia Programme Director, Ember, emphasized that it could guide investors on potential opportunities, incentives, and risk mitigation strategies, thereby attracting new funding.
He also cited examples from other parts of Asia to illustrate how data-driven approaches have successfully de-risked investments and boosted investor confidence.
Representatives from key organizations, including NTDC, NEPRA, and CPPAG, along with other stakeholders, participated enthusiastically. They shared valuable suggestions on how the platform could be improved and praised PECI as a strong starting point in addressing the data availability challenges faced by both local and international organizations. They also highlighted the platform's potential to raise awareness among non-technical stakeholders and enhance their understanding as well.
The second edition of RF and PRIED's study, "Powering Pakistan's Future: Pathways to Optimize Affordable & Sustainable Elecctricity Generation" was also launched offering an in-depth critique of the third edition of the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP) prepared by the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC).
The study highlighted several shortcomings in the IGCEP, including missing tariff assumptions, a lack of transparency, and overcommitted power projects that do not follow the least cost criteria.
The panel discussion explored strategies for optimizing sustainable and affordable electricity generation in Pakistan. Syed Faizan Ali Shah highlighted a misalignment between centralized generation expansion and declining energy demand due to the rise of decentralized solar, which drives up tariffs. He stressed that future projects must follow a least-cost approach to avoid burdening consumers.
