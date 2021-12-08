The premiere of the first-ever European Film Festival (EUFF) was held on Wednesday at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The premiere of the first-ever European Film Festival (EUFF) was held on Wednesday at Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA).

The European Film Festival showcases a range of European films and culture to a broad Pakistani audience and act as a means to build cultural dialogue, mutual understanding, respect and understanding of cross-cultural issues.

The film festival held annually across the world to celebrate the diversity and creativity of European cinema, heritage, and culture.

The event brought together Government officials, Diplomatic Missions, Civil Society, Actors, Filmmakers and Media representatives.

EU Delegation Charge d'affaires a.i. Thomas Seiler said, "We are excited to be hosting the first-ever European Film Festival in Pakistan. This celebration of cultural diversity and cross-cultural dialogue through cinema highlights the EU's firm commitment to strengthening its relationship with Pakistan, particularly at the people and local community levels. Film is a gateway to other cultures and worldviews which is why we have called it 'Europe ki aik Jhalak'. It is an amazing medium that connects people across borders, faiths and ethnicities and celebrate our common humanity." Three films all co-productions were screened on the opening night.

These include two feature films My Brother Chases Dinosaurs (Italy/Spain) and Our Struggle (Belgium/France) and one short film Hungry Seagull (Switzerland/China).

The screening was followed by a panel discussion on "Family Relations" with distinguished guests from the Pakistani film and tv fraternity including Sarmad Khoosat, Sania Saeed, Anam Abbas, Haris Khalique alongside Elena Gmez Aoiz, Deputy Head of Mission Embassy of Spain.

The film festival will feature 21 award-winning films from across Europe on a range of issues such as gender equality that highlight diversity of cultures across Europe and how it relates to Pakistani audiences.

The festival also includes trainings for young Pakistani students to learn some of the more technical aspects of filmmaking from experienced filmmakers. The two award winning filmmakers conducting the classes are Haya Fatima and Umar Riaz. Qualified participants can sign up for the classes on a first come first basis.

The festival will move to other cities in Pakistan, including Faisalabad, Peshawar and Karachi before concluding in Lahore on December 12.

The screenings, which are open to the public, will be held at various venues including Storia Art Gallery in Faislabad, Sethiyan Di Haveli in Peshawar, District 19 in Karachi and Olo Junction in Lahore.