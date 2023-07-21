The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), successfully conducted a landmark validation workshop on the World of Work (WOW) Crisis Response Strategy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO), successfully conducted a landmark validation workshop on the World of Work (WOW) Crisis Response Strategy.

The event brought together a diverse group of stakeholders and experts to finalise the strategy that charts a path for preparedness, mitigation, and response to crises while emphasizing the centrality of decent work and human-centred recovery.

The validation workshop marked a significant milestone in addressing the challenges faced by the workforce during times of crisis, especially workers in the informal economy who are susceptible to vulnerabilities and falling into further adversity. The strategy, which emerged from the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Labour and the ILO, provides a clear direction for all stakeholders in the world of work on the essential steps to be taken to effectively respond to crises.

Secretary Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and HRD, Mr Zulfiquar Haider, highlighted the critical importance of improved vertical and horizontal coordination among stakeholders for an efficient and synchronized response to crises. He stressed that the strategy's success relies on the collective efforts of all stakeholders, and together, they can pave the way for a more resilient workforce.

Additional Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, Ms Samar Ehsaan and the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Mr Tassaduq Hussain, pledged their unwavering support to the stakeholders in the world of work.

They acknowledged the crucial role of employment creation and committed to working closely with representatives of employers and workers organisations and provincial entities especially labour departments mandated to ensure regulation of work in line with International Labour Standards. They aim to design and implement relevant projects that focus on enhancing the capacities of the most vulnerable, including those working in the informal economy.

Additional Secretary, Economic Affairs Division, Mr Humair Karim reiterated the importance of the strategy and its usefulness for engagement with donors and for garnering international support and partnerships.

Senior Joint Secretary, Poverty Alleviation, Mr Niaz M.

Khan appreciated the strategy for its recognition of the nexus between social protection, employment and skills and its impact on poverty alleviation.

Mr Syed Nazar, General Secretary, Employers Federation of Pakistan, talked about the strategy and its direct benefit for the sustainability of businesses and the creation of jobs.

Mr Zahoor Awan, Workers Representative and ILO GB member, spoke about the impact of crises on workers and their families who are pushed to work in adverse conditions and this effects Pakistan's efforts to advance the decent work agenda and comply with its labour rights obligations.

Representatives of the Provincial Departments of Labour spoke about the application of the strategy at the provincial level and the utility of the strategy in establishing coordination and communication with other relevant stakeholders.

In line with the collaborative spirit, the Representative from the National Disaster Management Authority emphasized the urgent need for improved coordination among all stakeholders. He emphasized the importance of integrating decent work principles into the crisis response, from the initial stages of recovery to the long-term rehabilitation efforts. By aligning these principles, future crises can be met with more effective and sustainable solutions.

The event featured a comprehensive presentation on the World of Work Strategy for Crises Response by Mr Tanvir Hussain, consultant, and a technical panel discussion moderated by Mr Manzoor Khaliq, Advisor to the Assistant Director General for Jobs and Social Protection.

The audience wholeheartedly endorsed the World of Work Crisis Response Strategy and expressed their firm commitment to its implementation. By embracing this strategy, stakeholders aim to create a more resilient and inclusive workforce that can better weather the challenges posed by future crises.

This validation workshop marks the beginning of a new chapter in Pakistan's crisis response efforts. The Ministry of Labour and the ILO, together with all stakeholders, are dedicated to implementing the strategy to mitigate, prepare for, and respond to future crises more effectively. By prioritizing decent work and human-centred recovery, the nation is taking a significant step towards ensuring the well-being and prosperity of its workforce.