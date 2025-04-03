- Home
Pakistan's First Humanitarian Aid Consignment For Earthquake Affectees Handed Over At Yangon, Myanmar
Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2025 | 12:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) Pakistan's first consignment of 35 tons for earthquake affectees was handed over to Myanmar Authorities at Yangon International Airport.
Ambassador of Pakistan at Myanmar Imran Haider along with Pakistan embassy's diplomats/ officials officially handed over the relief to chief minister of Yangon Region and Director General Training of MoFA, (Ministry of Foreign Affairs).
The Government of Pakistan and National Disaster Management Authority remains steadfast in its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to earthquake affected people of Myanmar.
