ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) In a historic moment, the World Athletics Federation-approved Pakistan's first marathon kicked off in Karachi on Sunday, witnessing a significant turnout of athletes, women and children from urban areas.

According to organizers, all athletes gathered at the sea view, where the marathon commenced, reflecting the enthusiasm and interest of the community, a private news channel reported.

The marathon features four categories, with the full marathon covering a distance of 42.2 kilometers, the half marathon spanning 21.1 kilometers in the second category, and a 5-kilometer fun run for city dwellers, private news channels reported.

The inclusion of various categories aims to cater to different skill levels and interests, making the event accessible to a broader range of participants.

The launch of Pakistan's first marathon signifies a step forward in promoting a culture of fitness, sportsmanship, and community engagement. As participants from different backgrounds come together to challenge themselves, the event is expected to inspire a new wave of interest in athletics and healthy lifestyles across the country.