Pakistan’s First Medical Documentary Web Series To Premiere At Global Robotic Surgery Symposium At SIUT
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 08:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Azad Film, in collaboration with the Robotic Surgery Department of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), announces the launch of Pakistan’s first medical documentary web series.
The series focuses on advancements in medical technology and aims to inform both the medical community and the public about improved surgical options, said a press release.
The premiere will take place at the, Pakistan Global Robotic Surgery Symposium hosted by SIUT on February 14–15, 2025.
The web series highlights the importance of accessible, advanced healthcare for Pakistan’s population of 250 million.
It reflects SIUT’s ongoing efforts to adopt new medical technologies and improve patient care through innovation. SIUT is recognized as a leading center for robotic surgery in the region.
This medical web series is conceptualized by Saima Saleem and directed by Jami, with Dr. Irfan Rizvi as executive producer.
The event will feature experts from the field of robotic surgery and serve as a platform to introduce this new project.
