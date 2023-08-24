Open Menu

Pakistan's First 'Misaq Centre' Opens In Multan To Protect Minorities Rights

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2023 | 11:30 PM

On the orders of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (rtd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, Multan police opened a facility for the protection of minorities' rights and named it 'Misaq Centre' in the city on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :On the orders of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (rtd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry, Multan police opened a facility for the protection of minorities' rights and named it 'Misaq Centre' in the city on Thursday.

RPO and CPO Mansoor ul Haq Rana visited the Centre, functional inside Chelyak police station, and briefed the staff on the duty assigned to them.

Police officials from minority communities were deployed at the centre, RPO said and added that protection of minority community rights was one of the prime responsibilities of police.

RPO and CPO said that the Centre would help minority community members in resolving their problems.

