ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination on Sunday announced that the country's first and only Monkeypox patient has fully recovered and been discharged from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) hospital.

According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, the reports of the patient were negative, who was admitted to PIMS to get medical treatment.

"Best medical services were provided to the patient. "Now there is no Monkeypox patient in Pakistan, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said in a statement.

He appreciated the hospital staff for providing extraordinary care to the patient. He added the ministry was vigilantly monitoring the situation while keeping all the relevant stakeholders on board for ensuring preparedness, timely response, and containment of Mpox cases in Pakistan.

He said that the Border Health Services already issued Mpox (Monkeypox) advisory to the health authorities to enhance screening of inbound passengers at all international airports on the recent case detection in the country.

He said that a total of 22 samples from suspected cases were referred from different parts of the country, and PCR tests were carried out for the Monkeypox virus, however, no positive case was detected.

He said that the situation was completely under control as the government had chalked out a comprehensive strategy to handle the situation.

He said all concerned departments have been advised to ensure surveillance through laboratory diagnostics, contact tracing, rapid identification of suspected cases and clusters of infections as well as the source of infection in order to provide optimal clinical care.