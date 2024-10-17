Open Menu

Pakistan’s First Multi-mission Satellite Becomes Operational

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 17, 2024 | 11:32 AM

Pakistan's first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

Operationalization of satellite is an important milestone in country’s space and digital development

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 17th, 2024) Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite, PAKSAT MM1, under the facilitation of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), has become operational successfully.

The operationalization of the satellite is an important milestone in the country’s space and digital development.

The success of PAKSAT-MM1 will transform Pakistan’s communication infrastructure, which will benefit various IT sectors.

The satellite will provide services such as television broadcasting, community internet, and tele-education to promote local industries.

This satellite will also increase internet connectivity in remote areas which will further the government’s vision of Digital Pakistan.

In the United Nations E-Governance Development Index, Pakistan has improved its ranking by 14 points. The country now stands at 136 in overall ranking which was at 150 in 2022.

