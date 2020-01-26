(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :National Skills University (NSU) Islamabad would announce its first admissions for diploma and short courses in March this year while the admissions for the five degree programmes of BS level would be offered in September 2020.

The university has planned to start BS degree programmes in four categories, including automotive engineering, bio-medical engineering, electronics, building technology and environment and computer engineering.

The fist Skills University would launch the computer engineering programme with support of the artificial intelligence programme, said Vice Chancellor of the University Professor Dr Muhammad Mukhtar here on Sunday.

Talking to APP he said that the industry would also be taken on board while adopting the artificial intelligence programme.

He emphasized upon the future goals of the university and said that the skilled workforce would not only provide employment opportunities in the local industry, but also to the other Muslim countries. "Pakistan had small number of industries so the focus would be made on the other Muslim countries to adjust our degree holder skilled youth," he remarked.

He believed that it was the first university of country, which would play a role of bridge between the graduates and employers as academia-industry relation were need of the hour.

He said that all steps were being taken in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission.

He said the curriculum of the short courses and diplomas would be prepared by university through experts while the preparation of degree level curriculum would be made possible with the cooperation of national and international level institutes providing quality technical and vocational education.

"We were making efforts to provide maximum opportunities to the students of Skills University keeping in view the modern age of technology. The university would also play its role in character building of those students having BS degrees in skills sector," he maintained.

He ensured merit-based induction of the faculties as well as other supporting staff for the National Skills University would be made, as it was the first university of the country. He also informed that initially, the foreign professional faculty would be hired for the university.

He also underlined the importance of bio-medical engineering in modern era, saying that it will help in the maintenance and look after of the expensive equipment installed in the hospitals.

The vice chancellor said the varsity would establish a digital skills village at national level to provide employment opportunities to the skilled women especially living in rural areas.

