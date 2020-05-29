ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi Thursday said the credit of conducting Pakistan's first nuclear tests went to all political and military leaderships besides our scientists equally.

In a private news channel's talk show, the PTI lawmaker said the role of all the stakeholders must be respected irrespective of political point-scoring on this national pride.

About the PIA plane crash, he said except few organizations, all the national institutions needed gross reformation through capacity building.

He said PTI had come into power to change the system taking it as its national responsibility. He said institutions were destroyed during the last 18 years.

Sadaqat Abbasi said it was the first time in the country's political history that the responsible of sugar and flour crisis had been exposed publicly.