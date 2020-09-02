ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Nausheen Hamid Wednesday announced that the National Institute of Health (NIH) in collaboration with China would conduct an initial clinical trials of inactivated novel coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccines in the country from September 20.

Talking to a private news channel , She said China on September 15 will supply a coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by a unit of the China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) to Pakistan as part of a trial agreement.

She said cost effective China-based Covid-19 vaccine supply in Pakistan would hopefully to start its trials from September 20 where we are providing proper trainings to our specialist for its use, adding, the Chinese companies are also carrying out these final trials in other countries hit by COVID-19 such as the She said as many as 8 to 10, 000 volunteers were selected for initial clinical trials of Covid-19 from various ethnic groups.

We will work closely with our partner to complete this clinical trial successfully, and make this vaccine available to the people in need worldwide, she added.

She hoped that successful clinical trial in Pakistan will make it one of the few countries for the launch of Covid-19 vaccine.

The race for a vaccine has set off a global competition among countries trying to ensure they gain timely, secure, and affordable access to any vaccine or treatment, she added.

Replying a Query, Pakistan is now among the list of those countries which defeating Coronavirus and Pakistan's government has adopted a balanced approach to deal with Covid-19 challenges which was globally recognized.

She also appreciated that the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) is an effective platform which had devised a timely strategy to curb the possible spread of Covid-19 and it conducting high profile meetings on daily basis to closely monitoring the Covid-19 situation in the country.

She said Pakistani government has taken corrective measures in order to contain the spread of coronavirus and now situation is completely under control, adding, the number of corona patients has decreased as almost 11% people are now developed a strong immune system.

Despite severe criticism, the Prime Minister took some bold and in time decisions to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Pakistan, she mentioned.

The Smart lock down proved to be an effective mechanism to control corona outbreak, she added.

Despite the limited resources, Pakistan adapted a strategy and now government is heading towards the right direction as far as the economic revival is concerned, she concluded.