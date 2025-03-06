Pakistan’s First Printing Museum To Be Inaugurated Soon: Sindh Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:25 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, Thursday, said that the first printing museum of Pakistan is being established in Karachi and it will be inaugurated soon.
The minister, during a visit to the printing press of the Printing and Stationery Department, stated that it is a matter of pride for the province of Sindh that the first printing museum in the history of Pakistan is in the final stages of completion and will be opened to the general public soon, said a statement issued here.
The Controller of the Printing and Stationery Department Fahim Qureshi, while briefing the provincial minister, informed that the old machines have been beautifully preserved and at the same time, the different stages of printing and different periods of printed materials have been put on the display in an attractive manner.
Jam Ikramullah Dharejo appreciated the performance of the department and directed that the ongoing work should be completed at the earliest and better facilities should be provided to the public.
The minister expressed keen interest in the items placed in the museum and said that it was a unique collection for the printing industry professionals and enthusiasts.
