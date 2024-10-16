Pakistan’s first 'Sustainability Summit & Awards' will hold on Oct 24

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 07:05 PM

In a pioneering effort to mark World Sustainability Day, Devcom-Pakistan (Development Communications Network), the Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (Pak-EPA) of the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, and Nustainable (the NUST office of sustainability), have joined forces to organize the first-ever “Pakistan Sustainability Summit and Awards”, the event will take place on Thursday, October 24 here

The summit aims to address Pakistan’s rising environmental challenges and promote sustainable development. It is being organized to mainstream World Sustainability Day, which is globally celebrated on October 26 but remains less recognized in Pakistan, said a press release.

The Executive Director of Devcom-Pakistan, Munir Ahmed emphasized the urgency of addressing sustainability: “Sustainability practices are less understood and often compromised in Pakistan, despite mounting environmental challenges such as climate change, resource depletion, and biodiversity loss. We face economic disasters that require an urgent transition toward sustainable development.” He added the summit aims to bring key stakeholders together to explore strategies for promoting green practices and building a resilient, sustainable Pakistan.”

The summit will serve as a platform to foster collaboration between government agencies, private enterprises, NGOs, academia, and other key stakeholders. It will promote the responsible use of resources, economic growth, environmental protection, and social equity. Pakistan’s premier sustainability event is set to promote sustainable development, facilitate knowledge sharing and innovation, encourage public-private partnerships, raise environmental awareness, showcase green business opportunities, and promote best practices in sustainability.

The summit will feature technical sessions on topics such as “Healthy Planet,” “Thriving Economy,” and “People’s Wellbeing,” followed by a closing ceremony and awards distribution.

The summit will engage a diverse audience, including government officials, and key decision-makers from national and provincial government departments, diplomats, private sector leaders such as CEOs, sustainability officers, and industry representatives, environmental advocates, activists, and organizations focused on conservation, academia and researchers, representatives from global organizations committed to sustainable development, and young innovators and green startups contributing to sustainable solutions.

The summit is expected to yield policy recommendations, commitments to sustainable business practices, new public-private partnerships, increased environmental awareness, showcasing of green technologies and business opportunities, recognition of contributions through sustainability awards.

Another important segment of the event is “Leaders in Sustainability Awards” that will be conferred upon the development and corporate sector organizations in ten categories, including Climate Action Award: For initiatives reducing greenhouse gas emissions, Biodiversity Conservation Award: Recognizing efforts to protect ecosystems and wildlife; Nature Based Solutions, Sustainable Water Management Award: For innovative water conservation and management solutions, Renewable Energy Excellence Award: Acknowledging advancements in clean energy, Circular Economy Innovator Award: For businesses embracing recycling and waste reduction, Green Business Leader Award: Recognizing sustainable business practices, Sustainable Agriculture Award: For promoting eco-friendly farming techniques, Health and Wellness Initiative Award: For projects improving public health through sustainable practices, Community Impact Award:

