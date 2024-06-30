Pakistan’s first transgender school to have new classrooms

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Secretary School Education, South Punjab Dr Obaidullah Khokhar laid foundation stone of two new classrooms at Pakistan's first transgender school at Government Girls Comprehensive Higher Secondary School, Gulgasht here Sunday.

This initiative, under the governance and empowerment program of the School Education Department South Punjab, is supported by various social organizations.

Dr. Obaidullah Khokhar, Secretary School Education South Punjab, was the chief guest at the event. Other notable who attended the event included Additional Secretaries Syeda Saroosh Fatima Sheerazi and Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq, Section Officer/Trans Education Focal Person Hina Chaudhry, Chairman of Irtiqa Foundation Khawaja Mazhar Nawaz Siddiqui, and CEO of Farmers Development Organization Ghulam Mustafa, alongside representatives from the Education Department and other social organizations.

In his address, Dr. Khokhar shared practical steps taken by the School Education Department South Punjab to educate and empower the transgender community through the Trans Education Project.

He maintained that three years ago, the project was started in a single room at Government Girls Comprehensive Higher Secondary School. Since then, many students from the transgender school have successfully passed their matriculation and intermediate exams. To further support their economic independence, vocational training in fields such as tailoring, dress designing, and beautician courses has been provided, he said.

Dr. Khokhar praised the contributions of Irtiqa Foundation and Farmers Development Organization in assisting with the construction of the new classrooms. He also acknowledged the completion of projects like the establishment of state-of-the-art vocational and computer labs, as well as the installation of solar systems, with the support of international partners.

The Secretary also reaffirmed the commitment of the School Education Department, South Punjab to continue its efforts in the education and training of transgender students, ensuring their empowerment and inclusion in society.