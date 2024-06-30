Pakistan’s First Transgender School To Have New Classrooms
Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2024 | 08:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2024) Secretary School Education, South Punjab Dr Obaidullah Khokhar laid foundation stone of two new classrooms at Pakistan's first transgender school at Government Girls Comprehensive Higher Secondary School, Gulgasht here Sunday.
This initiative, under the governance and empowerment program of the School Education Department South Punjab, is supported by various social organizations.
Dr. Obaidullah Khokhar, Secretary School Education South Punjab, was the chief guest at the event. Other notable who attended the event included Additional Secretaries Syeda Saroosh Fatima Sheerazi and Khawaja Mazhar-ul-Haq, Section Officer/Trans Education Focal Person Hina Chaudhry, Chairman of Irtiqa Foundation Khawaja Mazhar Nawaz Siddiqui, and CEO of Farmers Development Organization Ghulam Mustafa, alongside representatives from the Education Department and other social organizations.
In his address, Dr. Khokhar shared practical steps taken by the School Education Department South Punjab to educate and empower the transgender community through the Trans Education Project.
He maintained that three years ago, the project was started in a single room at Government Girls Comprehensive Higher Secondary School. Since then, many students from the transgender school have successfully passed their matriculation and intermediate exams. To further support their economic independence, vocational training in fields such as tailoring, dress designing, and beautician courses has been provided, he said.
Dr. Khokhar praised the contributions of Irtiqa Foundation and Farmers Development Organization in assisting with the construction of the new classrooms. He also acknowledged the completion of projects like the establishment of state-of-the-art vocational and computer labs, as well as the installation of solar systems, with the support of international partners.
The Secretary also reaffirmed the commitment of the School Education Department, South Punjab to continue its efforts in the education and training of transgender students, ensuring their empowerment and inclusion in society.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 June 2024
India clinch second T20 World Cup championship title by beating South Africa
PML-N focuses on reviving economy: Ranjha
CM Maryam Nawaz approves Murree development plan
Over 625,000 Gaza children out of school for months amid Israeli war: UNRWA
Provincial development budget devise keeping in mind public needs: Sarfraz Bugti
Police Intensifies security operations ahead of Muharram
SP Rawal conducts Khuli Katchery to address public complaints
4,377 arrested for kite flying in four months
EUM Finance and Planning Committee (F&PC) committee meets
TIKA playing vital role in AJK's socio-economic development; Minister Health of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight arrested for liquor supply, illegal arms possession10 minutes ago
-
City experiences hot, humid weather10 minutes ago
-
Two killed, ten injured in Gilgit car accident11 minutes ago
-
First Early Childhood Education Centre ready for inauguration21 minutes ago
-
AIG inaugurates ANPR CCTV Command Centre in Korangi Industrial area21 minutes ago
-
Over 6.1 kg drugs recovered, 07 apprehended1 hour ago
-
Injured traffic warden passes away1 hour ago
-
Islamabad Police reunite missing elderly woman with family1 hour ago
-
Zhob-Dhanasar section of N- 50 reopened for traffic1 hour ago
-
Four children drowned in Tarbela Dam, Siran River1 hour ago
-
Governor KP urges for pivotal role of parliamentary democracy1 hour ago
-
Dolphin, PRU issue weekly performance report1 hour ago