Pakistan’s First Underpass To Be Completed In Just 35 Days, Says Interior Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) In a historic first for Pakistan, an underpass is set to be completed within just 35 days as part of a major infrastructure project in Islamabad.
The Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass, which is part of the signal-free corridor from Islamabad Airport to Murree, aims to significantly reduce traffic congestion and travel time.
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the construction site of the underpass and reviewed the ongoing development work. During his visit, he directed officials to ensure the project is completed within the record timeframe of 35 days while maintaining high construction quality. “Speed is important, but quality must not be compromised,” he emphasized.
Minister Naqvi also instructed relevant authorities to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow through alternative routes during the construction phase to minimize inconvenience for commuters.
He said the signal-free corridor from Islamabad Airport to Murree will make travel significantly easier for both residents and tourists. “This project will resolve the long-standing issue of traffic jams in Islamabad and ease access to Murree,” the minister noted.
He added that the project will also help reduce congestion near Kashmir Chowk and improve the overall traffic system in the city. “In addition to saving time, the project will also help save fuel,” he said.
Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, briefed the Interior Minister on the progress of the project. He shared that work on the structure and road network is advancing rapidly and expressed confidence that the project will be completed within the set timeline.
According to the briefing, the underpass will be 479 meters long and is designed to accommodate three traffic lanes. The project also includes widening the adjoining bridge by adding two lanes on each side. Additionally, four nearby slip roads will be expanded to further ease traffic flow.
This ambitious initiative is expected to bring lasting relief to the city's residents and tourists, setting a new benchmark for fast-paced and high-quality urban development in the country.
