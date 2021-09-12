UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Flag Carrier Refutes Reports About Resuming Flights To Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2021) The state-run Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) company has refuted earlier reports about resuming flights to Kabul, Afghan news agency Khaama Press reported on Saturday, citing PIA spokesman Abdul Hafiz.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani broadcaster Bol News reported that the airline would resume passenger flights to Kabul at the beginning of the next week.

Hafiz said that the airline was willing to resume flights to the Afghan capital but no decision had been made so far, mentioning that the PIA only asked with Afghan officials about resuming chartered flights.

On Thursday, Mutlaq al-Qahtani, the special Qatari envoy to Afghanistan, said that specialists restored equipment in the Kabul airport damaged during the withdrawal of the foreign troops. On the same day, the first international commercial flight arrived in Kabul from Doha.

