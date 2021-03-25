To commemorate the Pakistan Day and express its goodwill towards Pakistan and its people, the Westminster Abbey hoisted Pakistan's flag on top of its north tower for the whole day on March 23, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :To commemorate the Pakistan Day and express its goodwill towards Pakistan and its people, the Westminster Abbey hoisted Pakistan's flag on top of its north tower for the whole day on March 23, 2021.

Westminster Abbey is a royal church offering daily services for all and a UNESCO World Heritage Site with over a thousand years of history. Every year it welcomes over one million visitors. Thousands attend its daily services, a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission in London on Wednesday said.

\932