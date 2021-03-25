UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Flag Hoisted On Westminster Abbey In London To Mark Pakistan Day

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 12:43 AM

Pakistan's flag hoisted on Westminster Abbey in London to mark Pakistan Day

To commemorate the Pakistan Day and express its goodwill towards Pakistan and its people, the Westminster Abbey hoisted Pakistan's flag on top of its north tower for the whole day on March 23, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :To commemorate the Pakistan Day and express its goodwill towards Pakistan and its people, the Westminster Abbey hoisted Pakistan's flag on top of its north tower for the whole day on March 23, 2021.

Westminster Abbey is a royal church offering daily services for all and a UNESCO World Heritage Site with over a thousand years of history. Every year it welcomes over one million visitors. Thousands attend its daily services, a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission in London on Wednesday said.

\932

Related Topics

Pakistan World Pakistan Day London March Church All Top Million

Recent Stories

Over 11 million Pakistanis proceed abroad, says IL ..

2 hours ago

GSK sacks ex-US Covid vaccine head Slaoui

2 minutes ago

Pope Francis Orders Salary Cuts for Vatican Offici ..

2 minutes ago

Bolivian Fighter Jet Crash Into Building, Leaves O ..

2 minutes ago

FIA exposes sugar mafia's gambling, money launderi ..

1 hour ago

Protest against illegal occupation of land

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.