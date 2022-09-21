UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Flood Devastation In Need Of Serious Global Attention: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Pakistan's flood devastation in need of serious global attention: PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said the devastation caused by floods in Pakistan needed the attention of the international community to help the country cope with the grave challenge of relief and rehabilitation.

"Pakistan is passing through difficult times and the havoc wreaked by floods, which is obvious before the world, needs serious attention," he said in his video statement on the situation of flash floods in the country.

The recent floods in Pakistan inundated one-third of the land, inflicting massive damage to human lives, infrastructure, livestock and crops.The prime minister, who is in New York to attend the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, said he was in touch with the authorities concerned back in Pakistan dealing with the post-flood relief and rehabilitation activities.

During the interaction with the world leaders, Sharif said that he highlighted the plight of the flood-affected people including children.The prime minister urged the local companies manufacturing baby food to meet the required quantity of the commodity to be supplied to the children in the flood-hit areas.

He also stressed amplifying donation of baby food in order to address the shortage of the stuff.

PM Sharif lauded the Federal and provincial governments besides the armed forces and the National Disaster Management Authority in carrying out rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-affected areas.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Shortage Prime Minister World United Nations New York

Recent Stories

Bilawal addresses young foreign ministers' confere ..

Bilawal addresses young foreign ministers' conference in NY

1 hour ago
 FIA launches crackdown against illegal money excha ..

FIA launches crackdown against illegal money exchangers

3 hours ago
 Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

Govt increases petrol price by Rs1.45 per litre

3 hours ago
 France announces support for Pakistan economic rev ..

France announces support for Pakistan economic revival in wake of flood-devastat ..

3 hours ago
 PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to fl ..

PM directs urgent arrangements for baby food to flood-stricken children

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.