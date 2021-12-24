(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves have reached at the highest level in the last four years.

In response to the statement of Shahbaz Sharif, he said incompetent Ishaq Dar left $ 7 billion foreign exchange reserves by reducing it from $ 18 billion.

He said earlier PML-N has faced embarrassment in Parliament and now would again face it. The entire politics of Sharif family was limited to invest and earn money, he added.

Gill said that Shahbaz Sharif has legacy of corruption, fraud and looting and now making tall claims of democracy. Shahbaz Sharif only heard about foreign exchange but has no understanding about it, he added.