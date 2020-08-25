MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi is set to meet with members of Afghanistan's Taliban movement on Tuesday.

During a Monday press conference, Qureshi told reporters that he would meet with the Taliban delegation, which arrived in Pakistan earlier on that day.

The sides are expected to discuss the ongoing Afghan peace process as well as the intra-Afghan talks.