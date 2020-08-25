UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Foreign Minister To Meet With Taliban On Tuesday

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 10:10 AM

Pakistan's Foreign Minister to Meet With Taliban on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi is set to meet with members of Afghanistan's Taliban movement on Tuesday.

During a Monday press conference, Qureshi told reporters that he would meet with the Taliban delegation, which arrived in Pakistan earlier on that day.

The sides are expected to discuss the ongoing Afghan peace process as well as the intra-Afghan talks.

