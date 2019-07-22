(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Waleed Iqbal Monday expressed that the healthy and steady relationship between Pakistan and the United States is not only beneficial to both countries but to the whole world.

Talking to private news channel, he appreciated the PM's initiatives and said his credibility was proven worldwide that has introduced the soft image of the country across the globe.

Pakistan's positive engagements with international community show that our foreign policy is heading in the right direction, he added.

Waleed said , Pakistan's foreign Policy is taking a new turn under the trustworthy and well-reputed leadership.

"Our strategic partnership has moved into a new phase, a more mature one that I would characterize as "strategic plus". Our leaders share an understanding that if our democracies work in tandem, we can have a positive impact on global peace, democracy and economic prosperity,"Prime Minister Imran Khan has potential to negotiate without compromising on national interest, he added.

Pakistan political and military leadership are on same page, he said, adding, despite all the hardships the incumbent government looks determined to improve the economy by taking some bold decisions.