Pakistan’s Foreign Policy On Successful Trajectory: Attaullah

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 24, 2024 | 05:16 PM

Minister for Information and Broadcasting says coordination and cooperation with friendly countries have increased.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 24th, 2024) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar has said that Pakistan’s foreign policy is on a successful trajectory.

Speaking to the media in New York, he noted that coordination and cooperation with friendly countries have increased.

The Information Minister emphasized that Pakistan has great potential for investment and aims to convey this message to the world.

He said the economy is heading in the right direction with inflation coming down to single digit.

Responding to a question, Attaullah Tarar said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has raised Palestine issue at international forums. He emphasized that peace in Palestine is important for peace in the world. He reiterated Pakistan’s demand for a ceasefire in Gaza and for holding Israel accountable for its crimes.

He pointed out that Pakistan has sent humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

