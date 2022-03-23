UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Founders' Dream For Islamic, Welfare State To Materialize Certainly: Rasheed

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2022 | 12:57 PM





ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Wednesday said the dream of the founders of Pakistan for an Islamic and welfare state would certainly materialize.

In his special message on 75th Pakistan Day, the minister while congratulating the entire nation on Pakistan Day, said March 23, 1940 was a key day in foundation of Pakistan.

Seventy-five years ago, the Lahore resolution became basis for the creation of Pakistan.

He said creation of Pakistan was based on a great philosophy and a mission. With an independent foreign policy and a strong economy, Pakistan was striding towards a great Islamic and welfare state, he said.

"I also pay tribute to the spirit of Armed Forces on Pakistan Day", he said.

Rasheed said magnificent Parade on Pakistan Day was a great tradition of our armed forces.

