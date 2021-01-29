The Embassy of Pakistan in France Thursday held a Khuli Katcheri to listen the complaints from diaspora and resolve those

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in France Thursday held a Khuli Katcheri to listen the complaints from diaspora and resolve those.

Charge d'Affaires M Amjad Aziz Qazi listened to the complaints of the members of the Pakistani community and gave directions to officers concerned for their prompt redressal.

Arranged on the instructions of the Prime Minister's office, the event had to be conducted online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Members of the Pakistani community and media persons representing various Pakistani media organizations in France attended the virtual event.

Qazi said the embassy was doing its best to facilitate the community and despite severity of COVID-19 situation, it remained operational.

All officers of the embassy are available for facilitation to the Pakistani community.

He said that WhatsApp groups had been created for Pakistani students and professionals so that their issues could be resolved without delay.

He mentioned that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, support was provided to destitute community members, especially for transportation of dead bodies to Pakistan.

To facilitate the members of Pakistani community an online appointment system is under preparation and would be launched within the next few weeks.

Qazi also said that in order to expedite the process of police verification, the embassy was being linked with online Punjab Police Khidmat Portal, which would considerably reduce the verification time from four months to one month only.

The Charge d'Affaires appreciated the positive role played by members of the Pakistani community in France during the pandemic and said that their services were acknowledged through Foreign Minister's Honors list.

Members of the community appreciated the services being provided by the Embassy despite COVID-19 restrictions and gave their suggestions, especially regarding providing guidance to students, consular visits to south of France and speedy police verifications from Pakistan.

They also urged the embassy to play a role in resumption of PIA flights to France. They were given the assurance that action would be taken on their suggestions.