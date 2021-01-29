UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's France Embassy Holds Open Katchery To Listen Community Complaints

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:31 PM

Pakistan's France embassy holds open katchery to listen community complaints

The Embassy of Pakistan in France Thursday held a Khuli Katcheri to listen the complaints from diaspora and resolve those

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :The Embassy of Pakistan in France Thursday held a Khuli Katcheri to listen the complaints from diaspora and resolve those.

Charge d'Affaires M Amjad Aziz Qazi listened to the complaints of the members of the Pakistani community and gave directions to officers concerned for their prompt redressal.

Arranged on the instructions of the Prime Minister's office, the event had to be conducted online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Members of the Pakistani community and media persons representing various Pakistani media organizations in France attended the virtual event.

Qazi said the embassy was doing its best to facilitate the community and despite severity of COVID-19 situation, it remained operational.

All officers of the embassy are available for facilitation to the Pakistani community.

He said that WhatsApp groups had been created for Pakistani students and professionals so that their issues could be resolved without delay.

He mentioned that throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, support was provided to destitute community members, especially for transportation of dead bodies to Pakistan.

To facilitate the members of Pakistani community an online appointment system is under preparation and would be launched within the next few weeks.

Qazi also said that in order to expedite the process of police verification, the embassy was being linked with online Punjab Police Khidmat Portal, which would considerably reduce the verification time from four months to one month only.

The Charge d'Affaires appreciated the positive role played by members of the Pakistani community in France during the pandemic and said that their services were acknowledged through Foreign Minister's Honors list.

Members of the community appreciated the services being provided by the Embassy despite COVID-19 restrictions and gave their suggestions, especially regarding providing guidance to students, consular visits to south of France and speedy police verifications from Pakistan.

They also urged the embassy to play a role in resumption of PIA flights to France. They were given the assurance that action would be taken on their suggestions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Dead Prime Minister Police Punjab France Media Event From Best WhatsApp PIA

Recent Stories

Foreign Secy Sohail Mahmood highlights 'Engage Afr ..

4 minutes ago

S.Korea's passenger vehicle export falls 12.1 pct ..

4 minutes ago

France Will Not Postpone 2nd Dose Vaccinations Des ..

4 minutes ago

Taliban Seeks Russia's Support in Prisoner Release ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 46 lives, infects 1,644 more in 24 ..

7 minutes ago

IRSA releases 53,200 cusecs water

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.