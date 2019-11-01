UrduPoint.com
Pakistan's Future Directly Linked With Educated Youth: FCCI President

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 05:58 PM

Pakistan's future is directly linked with the educated youth, said Rana Muhammad Sikandar-e-Azam, president Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI)

Participating in a panel of discussion, organised by The University of Faisalabad (TUF) on 'Bridging gaps between industry and academia', in Mukhtar Auditorium of the university here Friday, he said that the youth was one of the most precious assets of Pakistan and we must train them to successfully face the challenges of practical life. He lamented that most of our educational institutions were producing clerks who were degree-seekers and not knowledge-seekers.

He said that we needed dynamic youth who could change the destiny of Pakistan through their entrepreneur skills.

The FCCI president also appreciated the organisation of seminar and panel discussion on important topic.

Dr Habib Aslam Gaba, Engineer Ahmad Hasan, Dr Aftab Ahmad and Dr Zaheer Javed Paracha Pro-Rector of The University of Faisalabad participated in the panel discussion.

Later, souvenirs were also distributed among the participants.

