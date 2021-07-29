UrduPoint.com
Pakistan’s Future Economic Policies Depend On Afghan Peace: PM

Thu 29th July 2021 | 11:37 AM

Prime Minister Imran Khan while talking to a delegation of Pak-Afghan Youth Forum has said that people of Pakistan consider th people of Afghanistan as their brothers.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 29th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said peace in Afghanistan would give Pakistan an access to the Central Asian Republics.

The Prime Minister expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Pak-Afghan Youth Forum in Islamabad.

Responding to questions, he said that all the future economic policies of Pakistan depended on peace in Afghanistan. The people of Pakistan considered the people of Afghanistan as their brothers.

He said Pakistan will neither hold any talks with India nor will accept Indian participation in Afghan peace process till the August 5, 2019 action was reversed and status of the Occupied Kashmir was restored under which Kashmiris had the right of self-determination as per UN Resolutions.

He said that recent statements from Afghan leaders blaming Pakistan for Afghan crisis is unfortunate because it was Pakistan which strived hard to convince Taliban first for talks with United States and then with Afghan government.

To another question, the Prime Minister said unfortunately there was a misconception in Afghanistan, which was based on Indian propaganda, that Pakistan was controlled by military institutions.

He said that Pakistan has always desired for peace with India, but it was India which did not want peace because it was at present under the influence of RSS ideology.

