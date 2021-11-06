State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Saturday said Pakistan's future was linked with democracy as it was the only way of government to make the country stable and developed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2021 ) :State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Saturday said Pakistan's future was linked with democracy as it was the only way of government to make the country stable and developed.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the people had given mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for five years and it would complete its constitutional tenure without any trouble.

He said the general elections would be held in 2023 and PTI would win that election with thumping majority on the basis of its five years performance because people of the country were having great confidence on the honest leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The minister said when PTI came into power the country was near to default but due to restless efforts of PM Imran Khan it become out of danger from the bankruptcy.

Ali Muhammad Khan said that the government was facing several challenges in this time and inflation was one of them, adding that the government was making its all out efforts to reduce the inflation and provide the relief to common people as PM Imran Khan had announced a huge economic relief package for them in difficult time.

Replying to a question, he said the economic condition of the country had compelled the government for seeking assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to run the country affairs smoothly.