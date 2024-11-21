ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) In a major boost to Pakistan's sports landscape, Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan Thursday unveiled the Prime Minister's University Olympiad 2024 a national platform for university students to showcase their athletic prowess and foster unity.

In an exclusive interview, Khan promised an thrilling event, bringing together 3,000 athletes from universities nationwide to compete in various sports.

Pakistan's exceptional young talent will take center stage, showcasing sportsmanship and skill, he added.

The Olympiad embodies the government's commitment to empowering youth through education, skill development and entrepreneurship, he highlighted.

Khan said the government's focus on quality education and sports opportunities, both domestically and

internationally.

He also praised initiatives like the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, Punjab Information Technology board and Pakistan Danish Authority, which provide educational opportunities and promote innovation.

Responding a question, he shared the remarkable strides PML-N led government has made in education, adding, the forefront of this progress is the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund, established to provide educational opportunities to children nationwide.

He mentioned that the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has been instrumental in promoting IT education, inspiring a new generation of innovators.

The Pakistan Danish Authority, born from the Punjab Danish Authority was another shining example of progress. Its network of Danish schools and centers of excellence offered free education to countless children, empowering them to shape their destinies.

Youth festivals have also uncovered talented individuals like Arshad Nadeem, he added.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan is prioritizing education. Initiatives like the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund demonstrate this dedication, he added.

As Pakistan continues on its path to progress, education remains at the heart of PM's vision for a brighter future of youth, he said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government in past and now had set its sights on transforming the country's education landscape where he announced historic initiatives like laptop schemes, first youth policy and E bikes distribution, he mentioned.

The Punjab Education Endowment Fund, now elevated to the Pakistan Education Endowment Fund was a beacon of hope for children across the nation, he further said, adding, this groundbreaking initiative provided access to quality education, bridging the gap between talent and opportunity.

Regarding the question about government's long-term vision, he said education for all, regardless of socio-economic background, adding, we are committed to shaping Pakistan's future.

"We have also launched various initiatives, including 27,000 e-books in collaboration with the Federal government department and 45,000 e-books under the Support and E-Books program," he said.

"Our focus is on promoting zero-carbon emissions and environmental sustainability through electric vehicles," he added.

He also highlighted the benefits of electric vehicles, citing a travel distance of 40 kilometers for just Rs. 250.