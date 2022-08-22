UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Future Lies In Human Capital Formation: PM

Sumaira FH Published August 22, 2022 | 10:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan's future lies in human capital formation with a focus on education, health and justice.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that anything deviating from the above said path was "anti-people." He said all the reforms, no matter the time they took and pain they carried, should converge on that single point. "This is where politics should compete," he remarked.

More Stories From Pakistan

