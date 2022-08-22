ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan's future lies in human capital formation with a focus on education, health and justice.

The prime minister, in a tweet, said that anything deviating from the above said path was "anti-people." He said all the reforms, no matter the time they took and pain they carried, should converge on that single point. "This is where politics should compete," he remarked.