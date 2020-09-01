Federal Minister of Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday urged that Pakistan's future was tied to the latest technology and the best administrator planning

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister of Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday urged that Pakistan's future was tied to the latest technology and the best administrator planning.

Talking to a private news channel he said Pakistan should keep a close eye on technological inventions and at the same time it is important for Pakistan to plan for many years ahead. Meanwhile he criticized the lack of attention given to the Ministry of Science and Technology in the past.

We should take right decisions on base of technology and logic otherwise we will be left behind in the world, he added.

In response to a question on the launch of electric buses, minister said electric buses would be operating in Pakistan from this year and they will run between Islamabad and Lahore.

While he explained in detail about a Strategic Alliance Agreement between Daewoo Express and Skywell automobile, China, according to which an electrical vehicles value chain will be set up in Pakistan, while battery bus service is starting soon in Pakistan and when 5G service becomes functional also in Pakistan, various sectors will not be needed anymore.� Fawad Chaudary said this is not only going to give a boost to our economy but will also generate hundreds and thousands of new jobs as well as employment and investment opportunities.

This setup to be launched in two phases, the Chinese company will invest $50 million in the first phase, while in the second phase manufacturing of the electric buses would be started, he added.

Minister also criticized on Karachi current situation, and said that the problem is that when rain stops today and things get normal in a few days, we will forget everything and go on with our routine lives. Adding, when it should be the concerned authorities to plan for the next year's monsoon season from now and learn a lesson from the current rains that created a chaotic situation in Karachi.

On the Karachi's problems, he suggested that we need resources and the best strategy to solve Karachi's issues. We also need to hire the best town planners in the world and we should plan long term, he added.

On the other hand, on the issue of Maryam Safdar arrival in the High Court, he lashed out at the PML-N and said that PML-N politicizing on ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's health.

He futher said that Nawaz Sharif's medical reports were falsified and the government was misled, while the government will soon investigated and legal action was taken against those responsible.

Nawaz Sharif's new medical report proves that he is fine, so Shahbaz Sharif should play a role in bringing him back to Pakistan soon, because he was a guarantor in this case, he added.