ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi said on Saturday that Pakistan's GDP was achieving an amazing export related growth rate of almost 4 per cent despite COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, he said "Prime Minister Imran Khan's economic policies paying off brilliantly", adding that "Congratulations to the entire economic team!".