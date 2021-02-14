UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Geneva Mission Among Top Ten For Social Media Outreach

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

Pakistan's Geneva Mission among top ten for social media outreach

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The Geneva internet Platform has ranked Pakistan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva among world's top ten missions for its social media outreach and online engagement.

Initiated by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) and the Federal Office of Communications of Switzerland, the Geneva Internet Platform provides a neutral and inclusive space for digital policy debates, recognised by the majority of global actors as a platform where different views can be voiced.

An annual Geneva Engage Awards is also held to recognise International Geneva actors in their social media outreach and online engagement.

The three categories of the Geneva Engage Awards are: International Organisations, Non-Governmental Organisations and Associations, and Permanent Representations to the United Nations in Geneva.

In 2020, a new award was introduced for online meetings.

This year's Geneva Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held virtually on February 18.

"Happy to share that Pakistan's Permanent Mission to UN in Geneva has been ranked in the top 10 Missions for social media outreach & online engagement by (Geneva Internet Platform)," Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Twitter.

Other permanent mission in the top ten list included those of Canada, European Union, France, India, Russia, Norway, Spain, UK and the USA.

Related Topics

Pakistan India USA Internet World Foreign Office United Nations Russia Canada Social Media Twitter France Norway European Union Geneva Spain United Kingdom Switzerland February 2020 Share Top

Recent Stories

BISL Southern Punjab International squash tourname ..

34 minutes ago

7.1-magnitude quake off east Japan, no tsunami ale ..

34 minutes ago

Over five million doses of COVID-19 vaccines admin ..

1 hour ago

Strong Quake Hits Off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture

34 minutes ago

Sharjah Shopping Promotions concludes six weeks of ..

2 hours ago

Shurooq spoils UAE vacationers for choice with11 w ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.