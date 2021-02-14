ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The Geneva internet Platform has ranked Pakistan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in Geneva among world's top ten missions for its social media outreach and online engagement.

Initiated by the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) and the Federal Office of Communications of Switzerland, the Geneva Internet Platform provides a neutral and inclusive space for digital policy debates, recognised by the majority of global actors as a platform where different views can be voiced.

An annual Geneva Engage Awards is also held to recognise International Geneva actors in their social media outreach and online engagement.

The three categories of the Geneva Engage Awards are: International Organisations, Non-Governmental Organisations and Associations, and Permanent Representations to the United Nations in Geneva.

In 2020, a new award was introduced for online meetings.

This year's Geneva Awards ceremony is scheduled to be held virtually on February 18.

"Happy to share that Pakistan's Permanent Mission to UN in Geneva has been ranked in the top 10 Missions for social media outreach & online engagement by (Geneva Internet Platform)," Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Twitter.

Other permanent mission in the top ten list included those of Canada, European Union, France, India, Russia, Norway, Spain, UK and the USA.