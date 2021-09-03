UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Geo-strategic Importance Discussed In Webinar

Pakistan's geo-strategic importance discussed in webinar

Department of International Relations, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a webinar on the topic of "Pakistan's Geostrategic Importance: Challenges and Opportunities"

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Department of International Relations, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organized a webinar on the topic of "Pakistan's Geostrategic Importance: Challenges and Opportunities".

Lt. Gen (R) Muhammad Ashraf Saleem was the guest speaker. The webinar was attended by Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob, Chairman Department of International Relations Dr Muhammad Ijaz Latif, faculty members and students.

The online interactive session included debate and discussion on understanding Pakistan's geo-strategic importance from a regional and global perspective. The webinar was inaugurated by Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob. He appreciated the Department of International Relations for organizing a webinar focusing on the importance of Pakistan in South Asia by virtue of its position. He talked about Pakistan being the one nation that has faced the brunt of past Afghan wars. He also reiterated that it's time for the world to let Pakistan benefit from the reconstruction and reformation in Afghanistan.

The Vice-Chancellor concluded his remarks by saying that it's a good sign for Pakistan that the war in Afghanistan has come to an end. Lt. Gen (R) Muhammad Ashraf Saleem, in his keynote speech, highlighted the importance of the topic by discussing how geostrategy aims at enhancing the security and prosperity of a nation. He was of the view that in order to make the most of its geostrategic position, Pakistan must focus on achieving good governance. He also mentioned that a combination of military power, strategic power and national will, helped Pakistan to stand strong when NATO was in Afghanistan.

He shared his insight on how Pakistan has been able to formulate a successful foreign policy throughout.

Responding to a question from the audience, he mentioned that Pakistan has much potential in enhancing her soft power through establishing facilities for foreigners to come to universities providing technical education. Furthermore, in response to another question, he shared that by having lesser foreign intervention in Afghanistan the contemporary administration will be able to bring peace in Afghanistan through economic development easing Pakistan regarding her western border. He urged the international community to see that Pakistan has been the largest contributor to peacekeeping. He concluded his discussion by re-emphasizing Pakistan's increasing geostrategic significance in changing regional scenarios in the wake of transformation in Afghanistan, increasing the role of China through CPEC in BRI.

Prof. Dr Muhammd Ijaz Latif, Chairman Department of International Relations, concluded the session and thanked Vice-Chancellor, Lt. Gen (R) Muhammad Ashraf Saleem, faculty members, students and all the participants.

In his remarks, he highlighted the fact that geostrategic position acted as a crucial factor determining the foreign policy choices of a state. He mentioned "Pakistan is endowed with a number of factors strengthening its geostrategic position in the region."He also stated that Pakistan would have to be very cautious in its foreign policy decision making and focus on strengthening economic links with Central Asian republics was a need of time.

