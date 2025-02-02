Open Menu

Pakistan's Global Business Potential Highlighted At Davos Summit

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) With the positive feedback from the recent Davos summit, it is clear that Pakistan is increasingly being recognized globally for its business potential, innovative spirit, and the resilience of its people.

Maria Tauqir, a Pakistani host of the two-day Davos summit held last week at Switzerland, speaking here on Sunday to a delegation of women entrepreneurs said this mega event not only enhanced the visibility of Pakistan's private sector but also strengthened the global perception of Pakistan as a country brimming with opportunities for investment and collaboration.

She further explained that the summit was a testament to the growing importance of Pakistan in the global business community, highlighting its readiness to contribute to international development and trade. She said the summit also included a key visit to the World Economic Forum, where discussions centered around global economic trends, sustainable growth, and transformative ideas.

The forum acted as a bridge for forging new international partnerships, and for Pakistan, it was an invaluable opportunity to present itself as an ideal destination for investment. The forum’s diverse participation reinforced the importance of collaboration across borders to solve global challenges, with Pakistan positioned as an essential player in these dialogues.

Maria, who is also General Manager Interiors Pakistan, highlighted the importance of showcasing Pakistan’s positive image on the global stage and reiterated ChenOne’s commitment to empowering women in Pakistan, creating opportunities for them to lead and succeed in the business world.

