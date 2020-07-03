UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan's Google Team Briefs Steps Towards Digitization, Computer Science Studies In Country

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 10:05 PM

Pakistan's Google team briefs steps towards digitization, computer science studies in country

Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Friday virtually briefed by Pakistan's Google team about Google's initiatives currently are being undertaken and steps towards digitizing and instilling the importance of computer science studies and the use of tech in its youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque Friday virtually briefed by Pakistan's Google team about Google's initiatives currently are being undertaken and steps towards digitizing and instilling the importance of computer science studies and the use of tech in its youth.

Google's Head of Public Policy in Pakistan Nick Bauer said Google through a collaborative effort with other stakeholders in Pakistan was launching several amazing programmes like early age programming initiative, CS First and it would be the first time that such a programme is carried out in the country, said a news release.

Google's Country Head for Pakistan Farhan Qureshi briefed the minister about the previous initiatives that Google has carried out like having DSC leads in different cities of the country and organizing the first ever DSC Summit in Pakistan and how slowly but progressively, Google is establishing a foot-hold in the country which will lead to more IT related projects aimed to create somewhat a digital renaissance in Pakistan.

In conclusion, Founder and CEO at Tech Valley Umar Farooq thanked the minister for providing his valuable time for this meeting and requested his support regarding the early age programming initiative, Google CS First that will be carried out in collaboration with Ministry of IT and Telecom Foundation Schools in addition to providing his support on other virtual Google activities in Pakistan.

The minister appreciated the efforts made by Google and the team and lauded the level of work that is being carried out.

He also ensured to provide any kind of necessary support in the future in order to fully accompany a digital transformation in the country and hailed the importance of it at this time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Google Technology Lead

Recent Stories

Train accident to be investigated: Mahindar Pal Si ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Model Town ..

4 minutes ago

WASA to utilize all resources to cope monsoon emer ..

4 minutes ago

Railways constitutes committee to probe train acci ..

4 minutes ago

Conservator Forest Sibi Division inspects Forest a ..

12 minutes ago

Solution of people's problems govt's top priority: ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.