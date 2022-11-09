(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistani government and army have been providing strict security protection to the Chinese projects, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

"We have worked in Pakistan for a long time.

Based on my understanding, the Pakistani government and military there have been providing strict security protection for the Chinese projects," he said during his regular briefing.

The spokesperson said that China and Pakistan had close communication and coordination over security matters.

Zhao Lijian said that he was not aware of the media reports regarding use of bullet-proof vehicles for all outdoor movement of the Chinese nationals working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.